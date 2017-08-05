TOP STORIES
Deceive them once and lose trust forever.By: Adwoa Ayamba
South Tong Assembly to integrate clean cooking into plan
Sogakope (V/R), Aug. 5, GNA - The Ghana Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and Fuel (GHACCO) has engaged the South Tongu District Assembly in an evidence-based advocacy for the prioritisation of the use of clean cookstoves.
The advocacy initiative project dubbed: 'Voice for Change (V4C),' is a partnership programme being funded by the Dutch Government for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to mainstream clean cookstove in their medium term development plans.
It is being implemented by The Netherland Development Organisation (SNV) in collaboration with GHACCO to enhance environmental sustainability, reduce climate change and health impact by using clean cooking and fuel model.
The advocacy is also to promote access to clean and affordable cookstoves and fuels to reduce green-house gas emissions.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Raymond Kusorgbor, the National Co-ordinator of GHACCO expressed regret that priority had not been given to the use of clean cookstove and fuels and their adoption into MMDAs plans at the local governance level.
He said the use of solid fuels and the traditional open fires for cooking were most pressing health and environmental problems.
'It directly impacting too many premature deaths, respiratory diseases and women and children are disproportionately affected by this massive challenge,' he said.
Mr Kusorgbor said other issues were household air pollution of toxic smoke, time consumption and the destruction of the environment, particularly the mangroves and forest vegetations.
He appealed to the MMDAs to give consideration to the use of clean cookstoves by the people and integrate it in their medium term plans to create jobs for women and the youth for economic development.
He said the integration would open donor support and partnerships in the area of clean cooking, climate change, environmental protection and health.
The National Co-ordinator appealed to the Government to support manufacturers in clean cookstove businesses to help promote the sector nationally.
Mr Gershon K. Tudoabor, the District Planning Officer said the clean cookstove and fuels would be adopted into the medium term plan of the Assembly to optimise its numerous benefits. GNA
