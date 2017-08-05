TOP STORIES
GBC inducts Reverend Yaw Oppong-Ankomah
Tema, Aug. 5, GNA - The induction service of the Reverend Yaw Oppong-Ankomah, the Sector Head of the South-East Ghana Sector of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) was held at the weekend in Tema.
The ceremony, which brought together the Baptist family including Sector Heads was climaxed with thanksgiving and prayers for God's blessing.
It was also graced by Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Executive President of the GBC, who is also the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana.
Rev Adu-Gyamfi charged the newly inducted Head to be accessible and co-operative to his subordinates.
He said it was a collective responsibility of all associations under the South-East to support the Head succeed in uplifting the image of the GBC to another level in the sector.
Rev Adu-Gyamfi noted that there was a falling standards in Christianity in the country and that GBC sector heads must show a way of raising the benchmark.
He called on the GBC family to practice Christianity with all their time and remain focus in all they do to maintain the dignity of all Christians.
Reverend Kofi Annan, a member of the Denominational Board of the GBC in a sermon charge Rev Oppong-Ankomah to discharge his duties diligently and promote the GBC agenda.
Rev Enoch Thompson, The Vice President of GBC Ministries, administered the Act of Induction.
Born on October 10, 1963, Rev Oppong-Ankomah was a staunch Methodist through his father who was a Methodist leader.
His Career development in the Ministry has gone through extremely fantastic spiritual experience curves in resting on Faith, strength and the never disappoint of the Jesus Christ.
Rev Oppong-Ankomah had diploma in theology at the Ghana Baptist University College and external diploma in religion at the University of Ghana in 1995.
He continued to the Maranatha University College in Accra where he had Bachelor of Arts in Bible and Theology-Mission Major in 2001.
Rev Oppong-Ankomah received training with the Minnesota Graduate School of Theology where he earned Master of Arts in Ministry, 2012-2015 and now a candidate, Doctor of Ministry-Minnesota Graduate School of Theology, US from 2015 to date.
He is married to Mrs Margaret Oppong-Ankomah and are bless with two daughters and a son.
GNA
By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA
