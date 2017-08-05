TOP STORIES
'Paapa Yankson was a mentor to me'- Paulina Oduro
Accra Aug. 5, GNA - Highlife Musician/Actress, Paulina Oduro, says the late Ace Musician Paapa Yankson was an amazing mentor to her.
She noted that his lifestyle has had a positive impact on her since she started work with him in 1993.
She said the morale he portrayed in the highlife music was going to be missed tremendously and therefore urged musicians of today to take his ideas and modernise it.
Ms Oduro disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the One Week Observation of the late Veteran Highlife Music legend in Accra.
"Ghanaians have lost an amazing musicians and a legend but he left a legacy upon, which we have to make something good out of it," she observed.
Paapa Yankson died at age 78 at his Dansoman residence in Accra in the early hours of Friday July 21.
The one week celebration was graced by personalities from the showbiz fraternity and journalists including: Amakye Dede, Kwame Sefa Kayi, William Asiedu, Osofo Dadzie, A B Crentsil, Nana Ampadu, David Dontoh, K K Kabobo and Kofi Kinatta.
Others were: Alhaji Sidiku Buari, the Former Musicians Union of Ghana President, Bessa Simons, First Vice President of Ghana Music Rights Organisation, Kofi Kinatta, Rex Omar, Samini, Tagoe Sisters, Gifty Osei and Gyedu Blay Ambolley.
Some of the musicians performed to the admiration of the mourners.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
