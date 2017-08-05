TOP STORIES
Armed robbers attack Church of Christ Clinic officials
Yendi (NR) Aug. 5, GNA - Armed Robbers have attacked the Yendi Church of Christ clinic officials on the Yendi to Saboba, Chereponi road, in the Northern Region.
According to Mr Abdul- Majeed, the Driver of the Clinic the Twi speaking armed robbers numbering three and suspected to be Fulanis attacked the facility early Saturday morning at dawn.
The phones and cash of one Mr Majeed and Mr Maxell Syme were taken from them.
Armed robbers also attacked a bus carrying travellers last Sunday on the Sunson - and collected their belongings.
Mr Benard Ndeogo the Medical Officer of the Clinic appealed to Assistant Commissioner of Police Jonathan Ametepe Adams-Godoe, the Yendi Divisional Police to let his men as well as the Army detachment to patrol the Saboba- Chereponi road particularly between Sunson and Nasheigu on every market eve at Saboba.
GNA
