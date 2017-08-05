modernghana logo

National Service Personnel support Himan community clinic

GNA
30 minutes ago | Social News

Himan (W/R), Aug. 5, GNA - The 2016/2017 National Service Personnel who were posted to Golden Star, Prestea underground mine, has presented items worth GH¢4,000.00 to the Himan community clinic in the Western Region.

The group also painted the clinic and handed over a sterilisation machine and sign post to the authorities.

Mr David Atambila, the President for the group, who presented the items on behalf of his colleagues, said the donation was a sign of appreciation to the people of Himan because of the good relationship they had with them throughout the service period.

Receiving the items on behalf of the clinic, Mr Moses Appiah, Himan Health Committee Chairman, thanked the donors for the love and dedication they exhibited to the community.

He appealed to public-spirited individuals and organisations to support the clinic either in cash or kind.

GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

