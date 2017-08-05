TOP STORIES
Tandan Assemblyman awards brilliant pupils
Tandan (W/R), Aug. 5, GNA - Mr Charles Kwesi, the Assemblyman for Tandan, in the Ellembelle District, has awarded brilliant pupils of the Tandan Catholic Primary School for their mark of excellence in the third third examinations.
The gesture formed part of his commitment to inspire pupils to take their education seriously in a bid to have a secured future in life.
Mr Kwesi presented the awards to the pupils during a durbar, which also coincided with the school's Our Day ceremony to mark the end of the 2016/2017 academic year.
Most of the pupils from primary one to six received awards ranging from exercise books, pens, pencils, rulers, crayons, as well as cash prizes.
Mr Kwesi used the occasion to remind the pupils that education was the key to every nation's development.
He assured the teachers, parents, the chief of the town and the pupils that the gesture would be a regular affair throughout his four-year-term mandate.
He appealed to stakeholders in education to come on board since education was a shared responsibility and to appeal to the government and NGOs to come to the aid of the Tandan Catholic primary school with some facilities especially an ICT laboratory.
Mr Kwesi said since he assumed office as the Assemblyman in 2015, he has been organising quizzes for both primary and the junior high schools.
He commended Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, for the support he has been giving to schools in the Ellembelle District.
Mr Eric Moha who represented the Chief of the area expressed appreciation to the Assemblyman for the gesture.
Mr Francis Asuah Ackah, the Chairman of the Parents, Teacher Association (PTA), applauded the Assemblyman for the love and care he has shown to the school and encouraged other Assembly members to do so.
On behalf of the pupils, Millicent Dowase who was adjudged the best pupil in the school thanked the Assemblyman for the award given to them.
She said the awards would motivate them to learn hard and become great leaders in this country.
"My colleague pupils should learn from us and take their studies seriously, let us learn hard and become great leaders in future," she said.
GNA
