Jomoro District Assembly fails to endorse DCE
Half-Assini,(W/R),Aug.5, GNA - Assembly Members of the Jomoro District Assembly failed to endorse Mr Eric Muah, the President's nominee as District Chief Executive for the second time.
He polled 28 out of the 48 votes cast with one spoilt ballot representing 53 per cent in an election supervised by Mr Isaac Otoo, the District Electoral Officer.
Mr Muah failed to secure the two-thirds majority.
The nominee, who stands another chance to seek re-election told newsmen that he was withdrawing his nomination.
Present at the ceremony were Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Western Regional Minister, and Mr Paul Essien, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro.
The Regional Minister had earlier appealed to the Assembly members to endorse Mr Muah.
GNA
