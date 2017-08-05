TOP STORIES
"In any problem, there is a value, and there are many opportunities and solutions. One who is able to turn problems into best solutions is a genius or a successful person, business or country"By: Mohammad Bukkar
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Farmers supported to cultivate sesame
Paga (UE), Aug. 5, GNA - About 4,200 Farmers in the Kassena-Nankana West District, Kassena -Nankana Municipal, Sisala East District and parts of the Northern Region are being supported to undertake agro-ecological farming practices in Sesame production.
The beneficiary Districts in the Northern Region include Bimbilla, Chereponi, Gushegu, Nanumba North, Saboba and West Mamprusi.
The Ghana National Sesame Business Farmers Association is the lead implementing partner co-ordinating the project in the Northern, Upper East and Upper East Regions.
The Organisation for Indigenous Initiatives and Sustainability and the North Eastern Corridor Integrated Development Agency (NECIDA) are facilitating the implementation of the project.
The Joint Action for Farmers' Organisations in West Africa (JAFOWA) and its collaborators, the Network of European Foundation, the French Foundation , Caripelo Foundation de Sao Paulo and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa are supporting the implementing agency of the project in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Senegal.
This came to light when the Programme Manager of the JAFOWA, Mr Abdou Fall, paid a working visit to the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region, to interact with the Ghana National Sesame Business Farmers Association and partners to see how the project which is in its second quarter of implementation is fairing.
Mr Clifford Amoah Adagenera, the Co-ordinator of the Ghana National Sesame Business Farmers Association said the project was facilitating the training of Community level farmer groups on Sesame farming using agro ecological approaches.
It is also establishing demonstration fields using compost, crop rotation and other agro ecological practices and empowering the farmers on the innovations.
He noted that the project which was targeting 4,507 beneficiaries in agro ecological practices for Sesame farming would focus more on women and youth so as to help complement government's efforts at addressing the unemployment problem in the country.
Mr Fall said apart from the healthy and good yields that was often achieved from agro ecological farming, the land could be protected for future generations.
GNA
By Samuel Akapule, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance