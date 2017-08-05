TOP STORIES
"In any problem, there is a value, and there are many opportunities and solutions. One who is able to turn problems into best solutions is a genius or a successful person, business or country"By: Mohammad Bukkar
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Radford University calls for intellectualisation of university administration
Accra, Aug. 5, GNA - Dr Paul K. Effah, the President of Radford University College, has urged stakeholders not only seek to professionalise university administration, but also intellectualise it, to enable it remain relevant to the academics.
He said there was no place for administrative artisans, who waited to be told what to do.
He said the current trends of development in advanced countries showed that research departments were being headed by administrative staff, who went all out to source for funding to ensure the sustainability of research activities.
Dr Effah, who is also the former Executive Secretary of the National Council for Tertiary Education, made the call on Friday in Accra at the Ghana Association of University Administrators' (GAUA) Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Workshop Series for the southern sector.
The day's workshop on the theme "Modern Trends in University Administration and Management," was hosted by the University of Ghana (UG).
It was attended by participants from the UG, the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) - campuses at Ajumako and Winneba, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
There rest are the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Ho Technical University and Accra Technical University.
GAUA's vision is to promote the advancement of higher education administration in Ghana and to stimulate the professional development of its members.
Dr Effah noted that nowadays, universities administrative portfolios such as registrar, planning officers, institutional research and information technology directors were being held by master of philosophy holders or doctorate degree holders.
Dr Effah, who spoke on the topic: "Modern Trends in University Management and their Impact on Career Development," said the principal duties of university lecturers were to conduct research, teach and render services.
He said for a university to remain relevant, it had to make impact at the local, national and international levels.
Touching on four alternative path for developments, Dr Effah mentioned the Post-Fordist University, which was grounded in changes in the way the University is internally managed.
The others are the Core University Model, the Distributor University System and Universities in "an ecology of learning".
On the importance of middle level staff in universities management, Dr Effah said: "Organisations don't prosper unless managers in the middle ranks… identify and promote the need for change.
"People at that level gather valuable intelligence from direct contact with customers, suppliers and colleagues," he said.
He urged university authorities to ensure that their institutions operated an all year round programmes instead of the semester system to cater for the rising demand for university education.
Mr Matthew Asare, National President of GAUA, who chaired the function, said the National Executive Committee decided to hold the CPD twice a year.
He said one was for the northern sector made up of the University for Development Studies (UDS), University for Energy and Natural Resources, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Mines and Technology and the UEW Kumasi and Mampong-Ashanti Campuses.
The southern sector was made up of UCC, UEW Winneba and Ajumako campuses, UG, UPSA and the Ghana Institute of Journalism.
He said for strategic reason, there was the decision to hold the northern sector event to coincide with the memorial lecture of the late Mr Koby Yebo Okra, former Registrar of the KNUST.
Mrs Mercy Haizel-Ashia, UG Registrar, called for effective collaboration and partnership between universities.
GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education