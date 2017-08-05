TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
MP unhappy with Bawumia posing with Kumkum Bhagya artistes
Accra, Aug. 5, GNA - Dr Mrs Bernice Adiku Heloo, MP for Hohoe, has expressed unhappiness with the capturing of Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, on the social media promoting Kukum Bhagya, an Indian soap opera, during her trip to India.
She claimed Mrs Bawumia was spotted in pictures with members of Kumkum Bhagya fame.
Mrs Heloo, who was interacting with journalists, advocated the promotion of Ghanaian soap operas rather than foreign ones, to protect the nation's culture and to create more jobs in the film industry.
The MP condemned also the use of working hours to watch foreign soap operas.
She said Ghanaians must watch local soap operas, whilst calling on the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts to come out with packages that would encourage managers of the TV stations to devote much time to airing Ghanaian products. GNA
By Benjamin Mensah, GNA
