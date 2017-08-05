modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

MP unhappy with Bawumia posing with Kumkum Bhagya artistes

GNA
29 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 5, GNA - Dr Mrs Bernice Adiku Heloo, MP for Hohoe, has expressed unhappiness with the capturing of Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, on the social media promoting Kukum Bhagya, an Indian soap opera, during her trip to India.

She claimed Mrs Bawumia was spotted in pictures with members of Kumkum Bhagya fame.

Mrs Heloo, who was interacting with journalists, advocated the promotion of Ghanaian soap operas rather than foreign ones, to protect the nation's culture and to create more jobs in the film industry.

The MP condemned also the use of working hours to watch foreign soap operas.

She said Ghanaians must watch local soap operas, whilst calling on the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts to come out with packages that would encourage managers of the TV stations to devote much time to airing Ghanaian products. GNA

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

Kenya exercised rights by deporting Mac Manu – Antwi Danso

1 hour ago

I would jail three persons a week to keep Accra clean – Rawlings

2 hours ago

quot-img-1A King may move a man to do a thing but every man shall bear responsibility for his own actions or inactions

By: Anonymous quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line