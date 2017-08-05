TOP STORIES
No work leads to poverty. Hard work leads to painful existence. Smart work leads to profits.By: Kevin Abdulrahman
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Management of JOTECH honours DCE
Kwahu Tafo (E/R), Aug. 5, GNA - The St Joseph's Technical Institute has organised a send off party for Mr Isaac Agyapong, a former worker of the institute for his appointment as the Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE).
Mr Joseph Amoah, the Principal of the school praised Mr Agyapong for the hard work and team work he demonstrated during the years he worked with the academic entity.
He said since government had the edge to support technical and vocational education, the school had plans of introducing more technical related courses such as Motor Vehicle Mechanics come next academic year.
Mr Amoah added that the move was expected to build a solid foundation for robust technology training and shore up enrolment of technical students in tertiary education.
He therefore pleaded with the Assembly should to support the School by providing adequate infrastructure to promote effective teaching and learning.
Mr Agyapong applauded the Management of the School for honouring him and gave the assurance that he would do everything in his power to extend development to the Institute to facilitate effective teaching and learning.
He affirmed the government's commitment to improve technical and vocational education and the teaching of mathematics and science across the country.
Mr. Agyapong said he would construct more classroom blocks and dormitories for the school as part of efforts to ease congestion in the few classrooms available.
He promised to institute a scholarship scheme for the best business student in the school to promote higher learning among students.
He entreated the School Management not to relent on their efforts but continue to shape the students despite the challenges they face. GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News