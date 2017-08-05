TOP STORIES
Water Aid Ghana inaugurates project at Abokyikrom
Abokyikrom (E/R), Aug. 5, GNA - Water Aid Ghana, an international non- governmental organisation (NGO), has inaugurated a GH¢133,000.00 water project at Abokyikrom in the in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.
It is also undertaking the construction of a 14- seater water closet toilets facility that would generate biogas to be used at the New Abirim Senior High School.
Mr Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed, the Country Director of Water Aid Ghana, said the NGO was committed in ensuring proper sanitation and improved on potable water systems for people in deprived areas across the country.
He said the project would serve the domestic needs of inhabitants and other surrounding communities in the area.
Mr Abdul- Nahiru said the intervention of Water Aid Ghana had led to an increased access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in schools across the District.
He said more than 150,000 people have been able to access safe water whilst 90,000 others have access to sanitation facilities through the Hongkong Shanghai Banking Corporation Water Programme implemented in five district including the Birim North and Afram Plains North.
Mr Raymond Nana Damptey, the District Chief Executive applauded the organisation for its support and urged the beneficiaries to maintain the facility to ensure that it lasted.
He said the facility would be replicated in other surrounding communities with support from the organisation.
Water Aid Ghana is to provide poor communities with safe water, improved hygiene and sanitation in developing countries and in marginalised communities in the country. GNA
