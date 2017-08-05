modernghana logo

Possible terror attack in Ghana news is fake - UK

GNA
35 minutes ago | Politics

Accra, Aug 5, GNA - The British High Commission in Accra says recent media stories in Ghana have wrongly suggested that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, have issued a new warning with regard to terrorism in Ghana.

"We have not issued new advice," a statement issued by the British High Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency has said.

"Our travel advice for Ghana was last updated on 24 April and can be found at https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/ghana.

"This contains a section on terrorism - something that is standard practice for all travel advice," it said.

"This advice is similar to that of other countries in the region and around the world," it added.

It said the British Government provides advice to British citizens travelling to countries across the world.

"Our aim is to provide practical, accurate and up to date information and advice to help British nationals make informed decisions about their safety and travel abroad," it added. GNA

Politics

