SOS Children's Village organises free cervical cancer screening
Ashaiman (GAR), Aug. 5, GNA- SOS Children's Village, Tema in collaboration with Save my Mother Foundation, has organised a free cervical cancer screening and treatment for the people of Ashaiman and its environs.
The exercise forms part of the SOS Children's Family Strengthening Programme (FSP) activities for the year to make healthcare accessible to community members.
The programme which started with a talk on cervical cancer; causes and prevention was led by Mr Jonathan Agyeman the Resident Nurse at the SOS Children's Village at Asiakwa, in the Eastern Region and two midwives all from Asiakwa.
Speaking to the media, Madam Adwoa Pomaa Dankwa, a Resident Midwife advised women to desist from drinking alcohol and smoking.
She also advised them to avoid inserting harmful substances into their vagina in the name of keeping it dry, saying God design the place to be wet.
Mrs Diana Fiati, Project Co-ordinator of FSP, Ashaiman said the exercise was one of the numerous activities outlined for women in the community.
She said the treatment was free for all individuals who tested positive.
She called on all females in the community to get tested since it was treatable.
Mrs Fiati encouraged individuals and corporate bodies in the Ashaiman community and its environs to help SOS Children's Villages bring help to the less privileged in the community for the welfare of children.
SOS Children Villages Ghana is a social development, non-governmental organisation with strong emphasis on child welfare.
The organisation support are in the areas of basic care, education, good nutrition, shelter, healthcare, strengthening of their families, and advocating human rights.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
