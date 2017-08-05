TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
MMDCAs advised to work hard to create jobs
Tamale, Aug. 5, GNA - Mr Akilu Shaibu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), has advised Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to play effective roles in ensuring that enough jobs are created for the youth.
He said a lot of jobs could be created at the district level if the MMDAs were more innovative and committed to support the GEPA's One-District-One-Export-Product project, which was aimed mainly to improve the country's economy.
Mr Shaibu told the GNA in interview in Tamale that: 'Unimaginable jobs would be created while the country would earn a lot of money to boost the economy if all MMDAs play their roles effectively to support the initiative.'
He said District Assemblies especially the District Chief Executives (DCEs) would be doing a disservice to the State if they failed to work with commitment to ensure that lives in their areas were improved.
'Every Assembly especially DCEs need to work and justify their appointments,' he added.
Mr Shaibu advised the youth not to shy away from farming since there was money in the venture more than excavating for gold and diamond.
He gave the assurance that GEPA was ready to support groups and individuals who would cultivate exportable goods.
He appealed to the media to remain the chief partner in development and so they must strive to use their various platforms to educate the youth about the importance of farming.
GNA
By Caesar Abagali, GNA
