TOP STORIES
there is something, a power that hold us back from THE JOY of HEAVEN in the world, if we presist for GOODNESS one day we will flyBy: Abel Belo da Silva
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
UBA Ghana signs agreement with winners of Essay competition
Accra, Aug. 5, GNA - UBA Ghana on Friday signed an agreement with winners of the 2016 Essay competition as part of its commitment to sponsor their education.
Miss Hannah Segbefia Akahoho from Wesley Girls High School (SHS) emerged winner of the competition and was presented with a cheque for $ 5,000 dollars and a UBA branded HP laptop, while Miss Kasha Kuipo from St Mary's SHS won the first runner up and was presented with a cheque for $ 3500 and UBA branded HP laptop.
Master Nathaniel Awentiirin Angaag from Nungua SHS won the second runner up and received a cheque for $ 2000 and a UBA branded HP Laptop.
Mrs Abiola Bawuah, the Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana said the signing ceremony signified a proof that UBA Ghana would pay for their fees.
She explained that the money would be paid in four instalment for the winners as part of their educational grants for their four- year tertiary education.
Miss Segbefia and Miss Kuipo completed their SHS this year and were due to start their tertiary education in September, while Master Awentiirin is a form two student of Nungua SHS.
Miss Segbefia said she had applied to study medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology while Miss Kuipo intends to read Business Administration at Ashesi University.
The winners thanked management of UBA Ghana for the opportunity and promise to learn hard to achieve their future aspirations.
The essay competition began in 2014 by the UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of UBA Ghana to give back to communities where its operates through its focus areas.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance