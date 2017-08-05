TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Madam Janet Dawson Ahmoah is dead
Accra, Aug. 5, GNA - Madam Janet Dawson Ahmoah, the Wife of Mr Clement Ackon, a late Lecturer of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a worker of the Ghanaian Times, has died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, after a short illness.
She was 80 and a mother of Mrs Audrey Dekalu, an Editor with the Ghana News Agency.
Madam Ahmoah was born on May 28, 1937 to Joseph Dawson Ahmoah and Beatrice Harrison of blessed Memory of Ekumfi Otuom, in the Central Region.
She pursued her formal education at Government Girls School now Philip Quaicoe Girls School in Cape Coast.
She enrolled at the Pitmas's Shorthand and Typewriting School from 1953 to 1954 after, which she was employed at the Pioneer Tobacco Company on the May 3, 1955.
Madam Ahmoah applied to the Customs Excise and Preventive Service, now Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and was employed as Clerical Assistant in 1961.
By dint of hard work and perseverance she rose to the rank of Customs Officer to Senior Customs Officer and Supervisor from in 1966 to 1979.
Madam Ahmoah continued to excel in all her promotional exams and became an Inspector of Customs in 1983 and Senior Inspector in 1985.
In 1986, she was retired compulsorily, but her resilient nature spurred her on to become a clearing agent at the Kotoka International Airport from 1986 to 1992, when she finally decided that it was time for her to stop working and rest.
She passed on July 23, 2017 and was survived by four children including Harriet Laryea, Clementina Gyedu and Emmanuel Ackon and 13 grandchildren.
GNA
Social News