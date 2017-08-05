modernghana logo

England 362 all out against South Africa in 4th Test

AFP
August 5, 2017
England's Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for 99 on the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa on August 5, 2017. By Lindsey Parnaby (AFP)
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) - England were dismissed for 362 on the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday after winning the toss.

Jonny Bairstow was last man out for 99, lbw sweeping at left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The wicket-keeper, was 53 not out when last man James Anderson came into bat, faced 145 balls including 14 fours and a six.

Kagiso Rabada, who had Bairstow dropped on 53 by wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, led the Proteas' attack with four wickets for 91 runs in 26 overs.

England, 260 for six overnight, lead this four-match series 2-1.

