They say it is just the matter of time.But I say it the matter of grace.By: ANANPANSAH, B ABRAHA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Nkrumah isn’t founder of Ghana – Oquaye
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye has underscored the need for the political history of the country to be told in its entirety.
He contends that even though the first President, Dr Nkrumah played a significant role in the struggle for independence from colonial rule, the contributions of others must not be overlooked.
Delivering the anniversary lecture for the Ghana; 60 years celebration, Prof Mike Oquaye said Ghana has founders and not a founder.
“Men and women inspired by love for country met in Saltpond to work for self governance and freedom from globalisation. I have great regard for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as a great Ghanaian but the truth must be told. A recap of the chronology of events shows that before the arrival of Nkrumah, some gallant Ghanaians were taking steps to lead Ghana to independence. That is truism. People have regrettably asked how can we have more than one founder to such compatriots. I humbly lend them this advice. Foundership cannot be pursued in monoistic terms.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Disciplinary Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Most Rev. Asante Antwi, has cautioned the youth groups in the party to cease all forms of violent acts.
Citing the Invisible forces as an example, he said such violent behaviours are in sharp contrast to the conduct of the founding fathers of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) which “gave birth” to the New Patriotic Party.
“We have to circumspect in our public and private pronouncements and our actions.”
–
By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com
