In life,what is permanent is change.By: Deejay da talk man
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
'NPP’s Utopian Promises Haunting Government'
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has said the threats issued by members of the Invincible Forces, a private security arm of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), should be blamed on the mouthwatering promises the party made ahead of the 2016 elections.
According to him, during the campaign period, the NPP created the impression that as soon as the then-presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo won the election, all unemployed members of the party would be given jobs overnight.
This, he said is creating nightmare for the government now.
His comment follows a threat by members of the vigilante group to visit mayhem against the Akufo-Addo government and its appointees if they are not immediately employed.
Mr Fuseini, speaking on State of Affairs on GHOne on Friday August 4, said: “When you transform your son into a monster, you will be among the first to be attacked.
“In the run-up to the 2016 elections, the NPP made a plethora of utopian promises including telling young men such as these (Invincible forces) that as soon as they assume the reigns of power they will be given jobs and that the NDC government was insensitive to their plight: 'as long as NDC remains in power you will not get the jobs'.
“These were the things they told them and managed to build into their psyche the impressions that on the immediate assumption of office of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the jobs will flow like river.
“You built into the psyche of these people that these are the things you are going to do for them and now you have not given them the jobs so what do you expect?”
