While Alfred Agbesi Woyome Is On His Last Wobbling Leg, Betty Mould-Iddrisu Gets Panicky
Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the greatest infamous Ghanaian swindler of the 21st Century is at the end of his tethers. He was once the self-styled major, if not the sole, financier, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party. With the help of some well-positioned members in then President Atta Mills’ NDC-led government, he was able to dubiously avail himself of GHS51.2 million of the State’s funds.
Even though he once asserted on Peace FM radio when granting an interview to the host (Mr Kwami Sefa Kayi) of the morning show “Kookrokoo” that he had neither signed a contract with, nor worked for, the government of Ghana yet, he successfully submitted some documents or made a claim that netted him GHS51.2 million judgment debt payments.
Knowing very well the truth about his deliberate efforts to have duped Ghana, Alfred Agbsei Woyome has stubbornly stupidly been leaving no stone unturned to prove to Ghanaians that he indeed qualified for the money probably because his NDC party was in power or he only fronted to collect the money for NDC.
Thinking NDC were going to be in power always, he boasted of never going to refund the money to the State even after the Supreme Court’s order to him to refund the money because he obtained it fraudulently. Now that the NDC are no longer in power with the noose tightening on his neck, he has been running to the International Court of Arbitration and African Court of Human Rights for cover from obligation to pay back the money.
I should not repeat in this publication all that is already a public knowledge as far as Woyome and his fraudulence go. However, I am more interested in calling for the investigation and possible arrest, prosecution and incarceration of Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu. She was the then Attorney General who ordered the payment of GHS51.2 million to him at one go instead of in three tranches of GHS17.00 million as instructed by a judge in his ruling on what later became the “Woyome Scandal”.
If Betty Mould-Iddrisu had not abused her position for all that she stood to gain as a person, and what her NDC party stood to gain from the quack financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, Ghana might have lost only GHS17 million instead of that whooping GHS51.2 million to that expert swindler, Alfred Agbesi Woyome. This is because the judge in his wisdom ordered that Woyome needed to provide further convincing particulars or documents before further payments, thus, the other two tranches of GHS17 million were effected.
Failing to do as instructed by the judge, but putting pressure on the Finance Minister to do the bulk-payment because she had privately met and negotiated a supposedly reduced lump sum payment with Woyome, but which payment has turned out to be fraudulent, she must be held to account.
In my candid opinion, she has caused financial loss to the state and must subsequently be held responsible. Again, she did corruptibly profit as an individual from the Woyome’s thievery hence abusing her position to twist hands to get Woyome paid that money.
She is an exponential party to the syndicate headed by Woyome that cost Ghana that huge sum of money that could be used for part-financing the upcoming free Senior High School (SHS) education.
Madam Betty Mould-Iddrusi despite her sweet English accent that mellows out Kwesi Pratt Jnr of the Insight Newspaper to think she is a better woman; she is a crook and a disgrace to not only womanhood but the womb that conceived her. She must be taken before the Supreme Court to explain why she ordered the Finance Minister to pay Woyome a sum far higher than what has been instructed by the court. I smell a rat here.
If Woyome is that stupid to fall alone, it is his cup of tea but I shall ensure Betty Mould-Iddrisu is enjoined in that mighty fall. She could be a mastermind, orchestrator and only God knows what else she was in that syndicated robbery. Did Barton Odro and Alex Segbefia not act as facilitators to Woyome in his efforts to dupe Ghana?
Now that the frog is dead, we all live to see its true length in line with the Akan proverb that says, “You only see the actual length of the frog when it dies”. Now that the NDC, the principal beneficiary of Woyome’s gargantuan theft is out of power, Ghanaians can see all those involved in that swindlers syndicate.
Woyome will have to rot in the hell of Nsawam Prisons with all the members of his syndicate. Time changes oo!! Whoever thought Woyome will one day be sweating profusely for want to escape from the repercussions of his purposive duping of Ghana?
Now that he has lost every hope of ever going scot free to enjoy the fruits of his massive swinling, after the International Court of Arbitration has rejected his application to them to intervene favourably on his behalf, Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu must be scared shitless as the noose may soon close on her neck as well.
The wages of collusion to swindling Ghana's money is suffering sleepless nights with the constant fear of arrest, prosecution and incarceration. This is the current situation of Alfred Agbesi Woyome, Betty Mould-Iddrisu et al.
