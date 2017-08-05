TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
Ministry Of Transport Clarifies Towing Levy Brouhaha
The Ministry of Transport in a press statement dated, August 4, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku clarified issues surrounding the controversial Mandatory Towing Levy.
The Ministry said there is no decision taken yet on the commencement of the towing levy.
The controversial Mandatory Towing Levy has received public outcry of its implementation.
The levy is expected to takeoff September 2017.
Below is the full text of the statement;
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION
PRESS RELEASE ON ROAD SAFETY TOWING SERVICES
The Ministry Of Transport is following with keen interest the several discussions on the subject of the implementation of the "Road Safety Towing Services".
The Ministry wishes to make the following clarifications:
1. No decision has been taken yet on the commencement of the towing services;
2. The Ministry is engaged in consultations with various stakeholders including the Parliamentary Select Committee On Roads and Transport whose recommendations have just been received by the Ministry;
3. The views of all stakeholders will be considered for an informed decision to be taken on the matter;
4. Thereafter, the Ministry's decision will be communicated to the general public.
We are hopeful that we can count on the utmost cooperation of the general public.
Issued by the Ministry of Transport
