MTN Rolls Out Mobile Money Month At Madina Market
MTN has rolled out a campaign to deepen the awareness about the impact, benefits and convenience of MTN Mobile Money across the country.
Addressing the market women at Madina, the General Manager for Mobile Financial Services at MTN, Eli Hini indicated the success of the Mobile Money service in Ghana is evident.
“Mobile money is transforming the way we do business and our very lives. With access to money anywhere, anytime, rapid economic transformation is made easy,” he stated.
Mr. Eli Hini noted that activities for the celebration include a Stakeholder Conference, campus activations at second cycle and tertiary institutions, a Hackathon App Competition, workshops with Agents, regional/community activations, consumer promos, service center & connect store promos and our partner banks will also launch their own initiatives to reward customers who use the Mobile Money service to transact business.
The General Manager said they anticipate that through the activities scheduled for this month, more of Ghana’s unbanked population will sign on to the digital financial services platform.
Mr. Eli Hini added that this year marks the 6th anniversary of the Mobile Money Month celebration and as a result of the constant awareness creation and education, MTN Mobile Money platform has over 6.2 million active users (30 days) and over 75,000 active agents nationwide.
According to him, the Mobile Money service is even more attractive and impactful because together with 16 partner banks, MTN has developed and deployed numerous innovative financial products aimed at convenience and safety and at supporting the drive towards a cash lite Ghana.
He noted that feedback received from customers prompted MTN to partner with Fidelity Bank to launched the Y’ello Save Account, which enables customers to save and earn 12% interest per annum on money saved.
“We had earlier launched TBill4All in partnership with Ecobank to enable Ghanaians to buy Treasury Bills using their MTN Mobile Money wallets,” he stated.
Eli Hini stressed that the payment of Caterers of the School Feeding program is done through this MoMo solution.
“In the past, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative also used the MTN Mobile Money platform to reach beneficiaries in real time, thus ensuring transparency and accountability,
“Aside bulk payments, individuals can make payments on recurring expenditures easily and conveniently from the comfort of their homes or offices; DSTV, ECG, school fees and recently water bill payment are all examples. Some food joints and shops have also embraced the Mobile Money mode of payment. Transport services are also warming up to receiving Mobile Money as a mode of payment,” he intimated.
To further support Mobile Money payments, he noted said the “Tap2Pay” solution was introduced earlier in the year with the use of Near Field Communications (NFC) technology.
According to him, it is one of the easiest ways of making payments as it eliminates the need to navigate through the Mobile Money menu to make a payment.
He emphasised that digital financial services is being challenged by the activities of some nefarious individuals.
Eli Hini urged everyone to be extra vigilant of fraudulent acts and activities while they continue to work with all relevant stakeholders such as the police, media, E-Crime and others to mitigate the fraud menace.
