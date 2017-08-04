TOP STORIES
Osu Traditional Council appeals for support to improve lives
Accra, Aug. 4, GNA - The Osu Traditional Council has appealed for support to improve the living conditions of the people.
Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief and the President of the Council, made the appeal at the launch of the 2017 Osu Homowo Festival.
It was on the theme: 'Our Youth and Education - the Way Forward,' which would start from August 18 to 22.
Homowo is a festival of the Ga indigenes in the Greater Accra Region which they celebrate to hoot at hunger and to thank God for His abundance blessing for a bumper harvest during the year.
Nii Kinka Dowuona said the launch was all-inclusive and a unique one because it would form part of his 10th anniversary celebration since he ascended the throne.
He said youth education was paramount to the Council and that they needed the collaboration and support from institutions like the National Vocational Training Institute, Opportunities Industrialisation Centre, Social Welfare Training Centre and Young Women Christian Association to train the youth in employable skills.
Nii Kinka Dowuona said the Traditional Council, together with authorities of basic schools in the area had formed a school committees, which members comprised of traditional leaders, teachers, assemblymen and opinion leaders to ensure that children stayed in school.
He outlined some of the projects that the Council would undertake as the designing of the Osu Royal Mausoleum; creation of a public square for durbars and Tourism Development Fund.
Nii Kinka Dowuona said activities to take place during the Homowo would include health walk and screening, clean-up exercises, durbars, and sprinkling of 'Kpokpoi', the main meal for the festival.
The Paramount Chief called on individuals and organisations to donate in cash and kind to support their projects and festival activities.
He entreated the citizens to clean their surroundings to create a healthy environment during and after the festival.
Nii Ako Nortei IV, the Osu Mankralo, called on all the people to come together to celebrate the festival in peace.
GNA
Social News