Ghanaian businesses poised to own economy
Accra, Aug. 4, GNA - More than 500 local and international business leaders are billed to take part in the Sixth Edition of the Ghana Economic Forum (GEF) scheduled for August 7 to 8.
Participants are expected to dialogue and chart a clear path for Ghanaian businesses to own the economy.
The forum, which is being organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), in partnership with the Ghana News Agency and other corporate organisations, has been officially endorsed by the Government as part of Ghana's 60th Independence celebrations.
The two-day session would debate on whether the Ghanaian economy and current development framework allow the citizens to fully own the economy.
Mrs Edith Dankwa, the Chief Executive Officer of the B&FT, said discussions and debates would be led by high-level experts and business personalities from across the country.
'Ghana is one of the world's most attractive investment destinations after more than a decade of substantial economic progress.
'The country is endowed with a new breed of dynamic entrepreneurs complementing the decades of hard work by seasoned entrepreneurs. Ghanaian businesses are now poised to own the country's economy,' she noted.
However, she said, many challenges existed regarding how to strengthen existing businesses and nurture young ones as the country sought to create and grow global brands.
In this regard, this year's forum, which is being held on the theme: 'Building a Ghanaian Owned Economy, 60 Years after Independence' is designed to bring together economic gurus and local and international business leaders to dialogue for effective business management.
In addition, it would analyse the development process through effective participation in the economic decision-making process and the implementation of policies which offer incentives to Ghanaian businesses.
Some strategic issues that would be discussed during the plenary sessions of the GEF include: macroeconomic trends affecting the global economy; the attributes that have allowed emerging market companies to play an increasing role on the international stage; the rise of the Ghanaian urban consumer; and the interrelated social and demographic changes creating new domestic engines of growth.
Thematic workshops would also be held to enable participants to tap into the ideas of Ghanaian and international business experts concerning management issues and trends.
She said a large part of the programme would focus on new developments in corporate financing and the evolving relationship between Ghana's private sector and public authorities.
Since 2012 the Ghana Economic Forum has rallied some of the country's most remarkable minds to discuss, debate and gain insights needed to advance the economy of Ghana.
GNA
By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
