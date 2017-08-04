modernghana logo

NLA is determined to enhance relationships with all operators - Director General

GNA
23 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Accra, Aug. 4, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has said it is working to enhance relations with all lotto operators in an effort to generate more revenue to support government's national development agenda.

This was made known by Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director General of the NLA, when a group of Lotto Operators and the Association of NLA Licensed Banker to Banker Agents called on him to formally introduce themselves.

He said there is the need for all unlicensed operators to collaborate with the Authority in order to obtain a licence and operate within the laws, adding that the doors of the NLA are open to all operators.

Mr Osei-Ameyaw said it is the responsibility of the NLA to mobilise funds through the game of lotteries to support government's development agenda, hence the need to regulate the sector by bringing licensed and unlicensed operators under a one umbrella.

He said the licensing of illegal lotto operators will be regulated through a public-private partnership to curb the revenue lost through tax evasion.

Mr Osei-Ameyaw said the Authority would not tolerate anyone who goes contrary or disobeys the lottery laws adding that, lotto marketing companies are the ones licensed by the law.

He said: 'On August 15, I would separately meet with lotto operators to discuss the proposals on a public private partnership and that this is to create a level playing ground for all parties in the sector.

Mr David Offei Agyekum, Chief Executive Officer of Super4 Intelic Limited, said the reason for forming the association was as a result of the issues raised at the stakeholder forum held by the Authority on Tuesday, July 25.

He said the forum deliberated on ways to address the imbalances in the lottery industry hence the directive to all illegal operators to acquire a licence.

Mr Agyekum commended Mr Osei-Ameyaw for the initiative and thanked him for giving unlicensed lottery operators the opportunity to be registered to operate within the law.

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

