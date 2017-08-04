TOP STORIES
Maternal Health Charity Concert to support two hospitals launched
Accra, Aug. 4, GNA - The Maternal Health Charity Concert, which is aimed at assisting the Tamale West Hospital and the Efia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi- Takoradi, is schedule for Saturday, August 12.
The Concert is being organised by Outlook Minik, an event organising firm.
Though Ghana has recorded some improvement in maternal healthcare and reduction in maternal deaths over the last 20 years, the pace has been very slow and government and stakeholders need to step up efforts.
The introduction of the free maternal health service by the Government to improve maternal healthcare delivery has contributed to the progress made.
Mr Dominic Oduro-Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Minik, disclosed this at the launch of this year's concert, which was aimed at ensuring safe delivery for mothers.
He said his organisation has, for the past seven years, been supporting the Government in its efforts at reducing maternal mortality.
Mr Oduro-Antwi said Outlook Minik had been organising the Maternal Health Charity Concerts annually to raise funds to support the maternity wards of the various hospitals.
He said this year's concert would feature the Accra Symphony Orchestra and musicians including Irene Logan, Becca, Sandra Huson, Efya, and Lamisi backed by the Patchbay Band.
The CEO said previous beneficiary hospitals of the charity concerts include the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Winneba Government Hospital in the Central Region.
He said though efforts to achieve the goal had not been easy, the support from corporate Ghana and the media would go a long way to overcome their challenges.
Mr Oduro-Antwi said in order to reduce maternal mortality by three-quarters; several challenges and bottlenecks had been identified in maternal health service delivery by the Ghana Health Service.
He said measures being put in place to overcome those challenges include the scaling up of maternal health services at the district level, supply of equipment, and logistics, and ambulance services.
He urged the public to support the project by participating in their numbers, adding; 'If you buy a ticket, you save a life'.
Sponsors of the Concert include Movenpick, Unibank, the Special Group, Jaguar, Multimedia, Voltic, Gold Coast Restaurant, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Cascade Consult, Easy Multimedia and Alliance Motors.
The media sponsors include Sunny FM, Homebase TV, Family TV, OM TV, DDP Outdoor Advertising Company and Design House Project.
GNA
By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA
