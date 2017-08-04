TOP STORIES
At last God is every one's refuge & strength,always readily present help in trouble,if one is completely surrendered to Him,GodBy: Dr. Amrit Gaur
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
GCNET confers with stakeholders over paperless transaction
Tema, Aug. 4,GNA - The Ghana Community Network Service Limited (GCNET) has held a stakeholder meeting to sensitize them on the introduction of paperless transactions at the Tema Port.
Mr. Agyaaku Nkansa, Deputy Manager, Tema branch of GCNET, in a PowerPoint Presentation on Thursday explained that his outfit had set the platform and a conducive atmosphere for the paperless transaction at the Port to fully commence.
Addressing stakeholders which included clearing agents, custom officers and officials of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority(GPHA), he said, 'Customers can now transact business with GCNET and other officials of the Port from the comfort of their homes and offices. They only need a reliable internet service," he said.
Mr. Nkansa schooled the stakeholders on the various processes one had to go through to have their goods cleared from the Seaport with regard to the paperless technology.
He noted that the project had been piloted at the Takoradi Port and the experience would be replicated in Tema as soon as possible adding that 'GCNET had liaised with all the electronic banking and payment platforms in the country hence customers should not be anxious when they want to clear their goods.'
Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mrs. Christina Akoto Bamfo, asked the stakeholders to update themselves with current trends in technology so that they could apply the knowledge in their transactions.
She said the paperless transaction would improve revenue mobilization and minimize corruption at the seaports adding that 'national security and other security services will be fully engaged in the examination processes at the port.'
GNA
By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance