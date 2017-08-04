TOP STORIES
GPHA to build $370m container terminal at Takoradi
Tema August 4, GNA - The Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) has signed a contract for the construction of a container Terminal at the Takoradi Harbour at the cost of 370 million dollars.
Mr. Paul Asare Ansah, Director-General, GPHA, on Thursday told the media that Ibistek Ghana Limited (IGL) had shown tremendous disposition to be able to execute the project among other bidders.
He informed that the project would create 5000 direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaians adding that 'the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and the Ghana Infrastructure Funds (GIF) were the main sources of funding for the project.
He said GPHA would use 15 years to pay back the loan and 10 years for the development of the project, 'and then the project becomes a complete property of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority after 25 years."
The Chairman and Director of (IGL), Mr. Kwame Gyan, said his company was grateful for the confidence GPHA had in his outfit.
He said, 'Ibisteck Ghana limited is a solely Ghanaian company which has the capacity and experience in construction of container terminals across the sub- region, and I am optimistic we will execute a good job.
GNA
By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA
