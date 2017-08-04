TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Minister commends Reroy Cables
Tema, Aug. 4, GNA - Mr Bright Wireko-Brobbey, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, has commended Mrs Kate Quartey-Papafio, Chief Executive Reroy Cables (CEO) for creating jobs for the teeming Ghanaian youth.
The Deputy Minister said this when he paid a courtesy call on the CEO of the company to observe with their operations.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency Mr Wireko Brobbey said one of the thematic areas of government was to grow industry and ensure that welfare of workers were adequately taken care of by owners of private companies.
Mr Brobbey said the visit would be extended to other industries unannounced to inspect and ensure that employers are not exploiting workers and under paying their employees.
The Deputy Minister urged companies to adhere to the ILO convention on Occupational Health and Safety, because they were important laid down processes that many industries in the country failed to observe.
Dr Ankamah Lomotey, Head of Factory Inspectorate Division Tema District, called on companies who have not renewed their licenses with the Factory Inspectorate Division and all other relevant regulatory institutions to promptly do so.
This, he said, was necessary because the division is embarking on a series of exercises to ensure strict compliance and any company found guilty would be dealt with.
Mrs Quartey-Papafio urged government to assist industries with national security protection to help reduce the spate of robbery and pilfering in the area.
She reiterated her commitment to help support the agenda of developing industrial parks by using her chain of networks to create more jobs for the society.
The Deputy Minister was accompanied by Charlotte Hanson, Head of Public Affairs, Ohene Mensah, Acting Chief Inspector of Factories, Mr Eugene Kollotey Acting Chief Labour officer, and Mr Rexford k Asubonteng, the Metro Labour Officer, Tema District.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu, GNA
