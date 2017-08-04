TOP STORIES
Let's be extra vigilant on fraudulent acts - MTN
Tamale, Aug. 4, GNA - Mr Peter Bimpeh, the Northern Sector Sales and Distribution Commercial Manager of MTN-Ghana, has advised the public to be extra vigilant on fraudulent acts and activities affecting digital financial services.
He said this would help ensure the efficient use of digital financial services to bring about economic transformation in the country.
He said this during the 6th anniversary of the MTN Mobile Money Month (MoMo) Launch in Tamale.
The launch, held under the theme: "Expanding Digital Payment for Economic Transformation" sought to deepen the awareness for mobile money, share its impact and benefits and also to educate Ghanaians on the use of the service for economic transformation.
Mr Bimpeh urged MTN customers to watch videos and safety tips on mobile money and fraud avoidance.
He, however, assured Ghanaians that MTN mobile money services were ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and very secured for its users.
Mr Bimpeh said through constant awareness creation and education, the mobile money platform has over 6.2 million active users and also has over 75,000 active agents who were providing innovative and convenient digital financial service throughout the country.
He said MTN mobile money service in partnership with 16 banks was now more attractive and efficient, which has also developed and deployed numerous innovative financial products aimed at supporting the drive towards a 'cashlite' society.
Mr Bimpeh said as a result of the feedback received from customers, MTN has launched the "Y'ello Save Account" in partnership with Fidelity Bank, which enables customers to save and earn 12 per cent interest per annum.
"We had earlier launched TBill4All in partnership with Ecobank to enable Ghanaians buy Treasury Bills using their MTN Mobile Money wallets" he said.
Mr Bimpeh said through the robust Mobile Money platform, MTN has now provided bulk payments solution for clients to easily pay many customers and also the payment of salaries and other disbursement to multiple recipients.
He said wallet to wallet transaction/payment of up to GH¢5.00 would be free for two transactions daily and for every GH¢200.00 transaction between wallets, a GH¢10.00 airtime was given to its users.
GNA
By Rashid Mbugri, GNA
