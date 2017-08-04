TOP STORIES
Work begins on the Agona Nsaba social centre
Nsaba (C\R), Aug. 4, GNA - Osabarima Boappiah Afriyie, Omanhene of the Nsaba Traditional Area, has cut the sod for work to begin on the construction of a GH¢500,000.00 social center.
The Omanhene was assisted by Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East to perform the sod cutting ceremony of the centre which is being financed through contributions of citizens of the town.
The sod cutting ceremony also coincided the launch of this year's Akwambo festival which begins on November 26th to 3rd , December.
Osabariam Afriyie said it is important for the residents of the Nsaba Traditional Area to contribute their quota towards the construction of the project.
He said this year's Akwambo festival will aim at raising funds to support the social centre whose construction has become necessary to accommodate various social gathering needs.
Osabariam Afriyie said it is against the rules and regulations to block streets roads for funerals and other activities, hence the construction of the centre to avoid such illegal activities.
He said it is the responsibility of all communities to initiate self-helped projects before seeking assistance from government.
Osabarima Afriyie said the traditional council would not countenance any disturbance which will emanate from the market women over the distribution of market stores.
He urged the public to comply by rules and regulations of market allocation committee set up by the District Assembly to distribute the new market.
He said the Traditional Council is collaborating with the District Assembly to construct new lorry park at Nsaba to regulate the movement of taxis and commercial vehicles operating in the town.
The Omanhene said the Nsaba Traditional Council has also established an arbitration committee to check young men and women who show disrespect to elders, chiefs and heads of families.
Mr Dennis Armah-Fremong, Agona East DCE pledged the assembly's support towards the construction of the social centre.
Mr Alexander Buabeng, Law lecturer and Chairman of Nsaba Development Advisory Board, said the board members are looking for financial assistance from various sources to complete the project on schedule.
GNA
