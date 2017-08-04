TOP STORIES
'White lie' to be premiered at Akroma Hotel
Takoradi, Aug. 4, GNA - 'White Lie', a movie produced by Positive Influence Production would be premiered on August 19 at the Akroma Hotel.
This is the moment for movie lovers to experience another exciting tale, laughter and learning from the producers of Real Hustle.
In the movie, Madam Elizabeth Jackson, played by Nana Ama Mcbrown, is a beautiful and sexy teacher, who has attracted many in the area including the school's gateman.
Meanwhile, Madam Elizabeth is one who loves and falls in love easily with rich folks' and despises the advances of those she deems to be poor.
'Can her attitude and perception match up against White Lie', your guess may be good as mine.
The movie also features Paulina Oduro, a market woman who lives in the same zongo neighborhood with two kids; Kobby and Vera, who engineer all the white lies.
Mr Prince Dugbartey, Director and script writer, said the script was to expose the young generation to the need for one to be truthful, responsible and accept situations as it may be.
Mr Dugbartey, who is also the Managing Director of Positive Influence Production, explained that it is high time the youth learn to be truthful and accept the implications of their actions.
The movie, he said, after the premier, would be shown in schools and other designated places.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA
