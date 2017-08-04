TOP STORIES
Agribusiness Sends Composite Index Up
Accra, Aug. 4, CDA Consult – Investor interest in the agribusiness and consumer sectors sent the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)-Composite Index benchmark up marginally by 0.01 per cent to close at 2,254.2 points.
A total of 1,613,694 shares were traded which were valued at GHc1,703,452.74, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expert observation of trading activities obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Friday indicated.
According to the Nordea Capital Stock Market Expert, at the close of trading, 14 equities recorded activities in its shares with two gainers: Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) a Ghanaian Oil Palm Plantation rose by 0.2 per cent to close the session at GHc5.04 per share.
Fan Milk Limited a leading manufacturer of ice cream and yoghurt, and a significant player in the fruit drinks market also inched up by 0.1 per cent to close at GHc16.08 per share.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.3335 with a Year-to-date return of 21.32 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offering a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedication to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
Nordea Capital develops investment products that are relevant to the market and that we believe are designed to produce consistent, competitive investment performance.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
