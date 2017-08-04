TOP STORIES
Skill Shop 2017 To Empower Ghanaian Youth Towards National Development
Challenges Worldwide Ghana ( www.challengesworldwide.com ) in collaboration with Reach for Change, is organising the inaugural ‘Skill Shop 2017’ event on Saturday, the 12th August, 2017 at the Balme Library Seminar Room, University of Ghana 9:00am prompt.
This event is to commemorate the United Nation’s International Youth Day and provide young people with skills that Challenges Worldwide in its operations over the past few years has identified as key to increase performance at both the personal and professional level.
We believe that, the best way to celebrate our youth and particularly prepare the African youth in a competitive and fast paced world is to equip them with the requisite arsenal of skills that can enable them to stand shoulder to shoulder with any of their peers around the world. The African/Ghanaian youth is undoubtedly talented and knowledgeable, however, the persistent problem remains: how to harness and utilise these skills.
This is why we have adopted the events theme to be ‘’Equipping the youth with the skills to compete’.
The day will bring together highly motivated young people: students, graduates and young professionals who will be trained in key areas by successful people from across different sectors who have gained and developed skills that are making them such respected leaders.
Our guest leaders include: Dr. Kofi Osei-Kusi (Executive President of Osei-Kusi Foundation), Mr. Fred K Moore (CEO of AGS Ghana and Former Head of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana), Mrs Abena Brigidi (Investment expert and Entrepreneur, Founder of Nimed Capital), Chief Momeen (Heritage Theatre Series Fame and CEO of Baabu Center Ghana), Mr. Edem Agbana (Radio Show Host, Founder of United Volunteers Network and former SRC President of University of Ghana) and other well accomplished individuals.
Participants will benefit from by being trained in such skills as: Public speaking and effective communication, How to effectively manage finances and make appropriate investment decisions, the use of essential software applications, proposal writing and how to get funding for your ideas, nurturing your skills in arts and poetry, Learning basic aid practices, How to establish and run your own business and several other very exciting skills.
These topics will be handled in two different sessions during the day: Plenary and Break-out. These different approaches are to allow for plenty of participation and interaction between facilitators and participants.
Young people are at the core of economic growth and development on this continent, so the ability to leverage on their desire to contribute to society coupled with innovative ideas they come up with can play a critical role in economic development. We believe this is also a very critical means of driving the spirit of entrepreneurship among them.
Ghana’s economy depends on the growth of small and medium scale enterprises, and thus entrepreneurship is essential to our success. Available data shows the impact of entrepreneurship on the economy and therefore an urgent need to collaborate all efforts synergistically to build strong and resilient business owners by preparing them for the hurdles ahead. It is therefore expedient for aspiring entrepreneurs to develop themselves adequately through events such as the Skill Shop 2017.
Challenges Worldwide invites all highly motivated, goal oriented and result driven young people who have the burning desire within them to stand on platforms and compete with any young person across the world to join us on the 12th of August, University of Ghana Balme Library at this crucial conference to ignite their entrepreneurial flame.
About Challenges Worldwide
Challenges Worldwide is a UK International Development charity and social enterprise that provides business consultancy services to small and medium scale enterprises at no cost by providing the enterprises with volunteer junior associates who consult to the enterprise to develop better business solutions over a period of three months.
Find out more: www.challengesworldwide.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/challengesworldwide/
https://www.facebook.com/ChallengesWorldwideGhana/
Twitter: @ChallengesWW https://twitter.com/ChallengesWW
