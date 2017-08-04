TOP STORIES
Loving and being loved is very nice and sweet but can sometimes be a bitter loosing game.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Brong Ahafo Region Leads In Political Party Vigilantism - CODEO
The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has stated that Brong Ahafo region is serious manifestation of political party vigilantism, as a few of the vigilant groups are organized and based in the major cities in the region.
“Majority are community based and mostly organized around influential individuals within the political parities” they said.
CODEO called on government to ban political vigilante groups which is gaining notoriety in Ghana.
CODEO said the existence of political vigilant groups is illegal, so government should ban these groups immediately as matter of national security.
CODEO further called on political parties to disband these affiliated groups and urged other stakeholders, particularly the security agencies, to address this growing menace in Ghana.
Mr. Nicholaus Akyire, a member of CODEO Advisory Board, told Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM after a “Round Table Discussion on the Menace of Political Party Vigilantism” held in Sunyani.
He said the leaderships of the NPP and the NDC are largely responsible for the emergence of these groups in the 4thh republic should own up to their responsibilities and work together with the police to disband all politically affiliated vigilant groups.
Mr. Nicholaus Akyire, said CODEO’s primary and broad objective is to complement the efforts of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) and all stakeholders in ensuring a transparent, free, fair and peaceful election in the country.
He called for the strict implementation of some agreed strategies which include providing a security of tenure for the IGP which will embolden the police to deal with the menace.
Mr. Nicholaus Akyire, calls on Ghanaians to work together to support the crusade against political party vigilantism in the electoral politics and called on the media to take up the course of the anti-vigilantism campaign just as it is doing for the illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’) menace.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News