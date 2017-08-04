TOP STORIES
Kintampo Rural Bank supports three Service institutions
Kintampo (B/A), Aug. 04, GNA - The Kintampo Rural Bank Limited (KRBL) has supported the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Judicial Service within its operational areas with sets of furniture and office equipment at a total cost of GH¢50,000.000.00.
The beneficiaries are the Kintampo Divisional Police Command, the GNFS, Kintampo, the Police Service at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of Northern Region, the Kintampo Magistrate Court and the Jema Magistrate Court in the Kintampo South District.
Each of them got furniture and fittings, L-shaped office desk, swivel executive chair, two customers and visitors chairs, two-door glass metal cabinet, 10 arch files, desk tray and one globe valued at GH¢10,000.00.
At a short, but impressive ceremony in front of the Bank's headquarters, on Friday at Kintampo in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mr. Yaw Effah-Baafi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said the gesture formed part of the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility towards ensuring maximum security to maintain law and order and to promote peace in those areas.
Mr. Effah-Baafi, a former Member of Parliament for Kintampo South, said the functions of the three beneficiary bodies bordered on security, the maintenance of law and order and the protection of lives and property, among others .
He said it was, therefore, necessary for them to get the required resources to work in a congenial atmosphere to function effectively for corporate entities, private and government as well as the citizenry in the larger society, to have the freedom and peace to go about their normal duties.
Police Chief Superintendent Desmond Owusu Boampong, the Kintampo Divisional Commander, on behalf of the beneficiary entities thanked the Board, Management and staff of the Bank for the support and gave the assurance that the gesture would spur them on to work zealously for peace and progress in their respective jurisdictions.
Incorporated on October 28, 1978 and licensed to operate on January 10, 1984 by the Bank of Ghana under the Banking Act 1970 (Act 239), the KRBL is the first to be established in Brong-Ahafo and the seventh in Ghana.
Having deep understanding of financial inclusion and the need to bring financial services to the door steps of the rural folks, the Bank has expanded its branch network to four Municipal and District Assemblies in the country with six agencies.
These are the headquarters branch at Kintampo and the Babato Kuma mobilisation Centre in the Kintampo North Municipality, Techiman and Kenten agencies in the Techiman Municipality, Jema and Buipe.
It is the best ranked Rural/Community Bank in Brong-Ahafo since 2005 in all rankings and a prestige member of Ghana Club 100.
GNA
By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA
