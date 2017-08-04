TOP STORIES
'It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not'By: Mohammed Saani Ibrah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Ghana must take threat of terrorist attack seriously - GEC
Ho, Aug. 4, GNA - The Right Reverend Dr. Kwadzo Ofori Setorwu, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has asked government to take threats of terrorist attack on the country seriously.
He said the citizenry must be educated on safety precautions and the security services must be prepared to foil any such attacks on the country.
Rt. Rev. Dr Setorwu said this at the 2017 Mini Synod of the Church in Ho on the theme: 'Thy Kingdom Come, Making Christ-like Disciples.'
The Moderator's advice followed travel advisory published on the website of the Canadian Embassy in Ghana alerting its citizens of a terrorism threat in Ghana.
He said though the country had earned an enviable position for religious tolerance, influx of social vices seemed to be threatening the prevailing peace and civility and those must be watched.
Rev. Dr. Setorwu said illegal mining, mob action and vigilantism were a few of such social vices which needed to be addressed in time.
He commended the media and the Government for the integrated 'war' on illegal mining and pledged the commitment of the Church to continue to educate its members on the need to protect the environment.
Rev. Dr. Setorwu appealed to government to fulfill its pledge to create alternative jobs for people engaged in illegal mining and embrace the agenda of Ghana 'going green.'
Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, asked the Church to continue to pray for peace in the country, especially areas with ethnic and land disputes.
He called on the Church to partner government to make agriculture the backbone of the country's economy and asked the presbyteries and individuals to be part of the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme to create job opportunities for young people and ensure food security.
Dr. Letsa reiterated government's commitment to completing all ongoing projects in the Region, including the construction of a 15,000 capacity sports complex in Ho, creation of industrial zones across the Region, construction of affordable houses for public servants and the construction of a bridge over River Oti at Dambai.
He called for the support of the Church in the form of prayers.
GNA
By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News