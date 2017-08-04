TOP STORIES
Archbishop calls for help for poor and vulnerable
Manso-Suntreso (Ash), Aug 04, GNA - The Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Anglican Province of West Africa, has called for the rich to show generosity to the poor, the sick and the needy in the society.
He indicated that assisting to care for these group of people to enable them to live in human dignity was a noble thing to do.
He was inaugurating the Saint Mark's Anglican Parish at Manso-Suntreso in the Amansie West District.
The ceremony was used to dedicate a three-bedroom mission house.
The Most Rev Prof Yinkah Sarfo encouraged Christians to mirror Christ-like qualities of love, integrity, humility and compassion.
This he said, was how to become a positive influence on others in their communities and help to turn them away from anything evil.
He advised them to remain unwavering in their faith and be prayerful.
He also urged them to scale up the spread of the gospel to give hope and bring salvation to more people.
Mr. William Bediako Asante, the District Chief Executive (DCE), applauded the church for the vital contribution it had and continued to make to the nation's development effort.
He cited the building of schools, hospitals and provision of potable water for people, especially in deprived rural communities and said this was commendable.
He rallied the people to work together to speed up the development of the area.
GNA
By Paul Antwi, GNA
