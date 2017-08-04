TOP STORIES
Nyakrom Traditional Council wages war on 'irresponsible fathers'
Agona Nyakrom (C\R), Aug. 4, GNA - The Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, says the Council would deal drastically with men who impregnate women and refuse to take care of them.
He said women who were facing such challenges should report to the divisional and sub-chiefs for action to be taken against those men.
Okofo Eku made this known when he addressed the Nyakrom Traditional Council Meeting at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region.
He said the Council would not allow 'irresponsible fathers' in the area to go scot free as such behaviours could lead to social upheavals in the area and the nation as a whole.
The Omanhen said the Council would not delay to hand over all such cases from aggrieved women to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service to process them for court.
OKofo Eku said the Traditional Council had taken note of the increasing numbers of street children in the area and that those children needed to be protected and educated so as to become assets to the nation.
He said parenting was a collective responsibility and charged queenmothers in the Traditional Area to sensitise women on the need choose the right men to ensure the wellbeing of their children.
Nana Kwadwo Amoakwa, the Agona Duakwahene and Krontihene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, said the Council would organise a workshop for linguists to update them on the proper management of chieftaincy affairs.
He reiterated the call on the newly sworn-in chiefs of the Traditional Council not to lord over the people but use their positions to promote development in their respective towns.
Nana Yaa Sama, the Queenmother of Upper Bobikuma, said the Queenmothers Association of the Nyakrom Traditional Area had embarked on an exercise to ensure the reduction of teenage pregnancies in the area.
She said reported cases of teenage pregnancy among school children were alarming and there was the need to find a lasting solution to the problem.
She said efforts were being made to seek financial support to facilitate girl-child education in the Agona West Municipality adding: 'We also need women ministers, lawyers, judges , accountants and other professionals to work in the various sectors of the economy and bring glory to our land.'
