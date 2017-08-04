modernghana logo

Photo of the week: A soldier's prayer before galamsey crackdown

MyJoyOnline
8 minutes ago | General News

Before embarking on 'Operation Vanguard', a soldier is seen in a prayerful mood.

He is part of a contingent of 400 soldiers and police officers sent by the government to flush out illegal miners.

A team of soldiers that have gone before suffered a tragedy, after Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched in Denkyira Obuasi in the Central region.

Since that lynching, the suspects have been going to court. One of them was captured in prayer ahead of the trial.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

