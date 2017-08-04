TOP STORIES
Communications Ministry considers use of InfoDex for swift e-services
Communications Ministry is considering the use of InfoDex to facilitate the work of government agencies.
InfoDex is a platform that enables quick provision of e-services where government applications and databases can seamlessly and easily be shared among private agencies and the public sector.
Communications Minster, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said it is in everybody’s interest to have an open data policy.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was speaking at a workshop under the theme “Civic technology data sharing and analytics solutions in government.”
She said, “There’s a data protection law which we will enforce. It is not enough to pass a law and leave it on our statute books.”
“Thankfully enough we fairly have a robust legal regime. We will make sure that, that regime works for all of us, generate it, store it, use it in accordance to the law,” she said.
The workshop brought together stakeholders to discuss the feasibility of introducing an Information and Data Exchange system, InfoDex, a platform initiated by Mauritius, in the public sector.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said, “It is one of those tools I believe we should consider seriously adopting to facilitate the ease of access to the stored information generated by public agencies.”
She said “if we develop a solution like this information highway, it will facilitate that data sharing that data exchange and improve efficiencies across the board.”
InfoDex, is a robust service platform to facilitate the consumption of published data amongst government agencies and their private institutions thereby reducing the cost involved in data sharing services to improve operational efficiency.
