Hajj pilgrims' lodging area renovated by MTN
Telecommunication giant, MTN has renovated the lodging area for Hajj pilgrims at the Hajj Village at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.
The facility worth ¢90,000 provides temporary accommodation for pilgrims before they are airlifted to Saudi Arabia.
The gesture, according to the General Manager for Distribution Trade at MTN, Abubakar Mohammed, is to create a conducive and comfortable lodging for pilgrims.
He indicated that MTN is providing the Hajj Board with communication devices worth ¢30,000 and airtime worth ¢1,500.00 as well as MTN products and services.
Mr Mohammed indicated that MTN will also set up mobile money stands at the Hajj villages in Accra, Tamale and Saudi Arabia to provide pilgrims with access to fast, secured and convenient money transfer services.
“We hope these donations and support will make this year’s Hajj a memorable one,” he said.
On behalf of MTN, he wished them well and prayed for Allah’s blessings to strengthen their faith as they embark on the holy journey.
The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Shiekh I.C Quaye thanked MTN for meeting them at the point of their need and urged other corporate bodies to emulate their example.
