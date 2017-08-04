modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Court orders release of detained Indian businessman

CitiFMonline
51 minutes ago | General News

A High Court in Accra has ordered the immediate release of an Indian Business man, Ashok Kumar Sivaram, who was arrested upon returning to Ghana following an earlier order by the court quashing his deportation.

According to the court presided over by Justice Ackah Boafo, the detention of the applicant was unlawful and undermines the court’s earlier order.

He further asked for the seizure of the passport of the applicant who is to report to any designated officer of the Immigration Service on Tuesday for his stay to be regularized.

Mr. Sivaram arrived in Ghana on Wednesday and was immediately arrested and kept in detention by officials of the Immigration Service at the airport.

Explaining the action of the Immigration Service, lawyer for the service, Peter Claver Nantuo told the court that the Indian national did not have visa upon arrival in the country.

When he was pressed by the judge to explain why Mr. Sivaram had been kept for forty-eight hours, the defence lawyer failed to give any answers.

The Interior Minister and the Comptroller General of Immigration approved the deportation of Mr Sivaram on grounds that he obtained a fake marriage certificate to enable his stay in the country but the High Court quashed  the decision last week, referring to it as illegal


By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Nana Addo Won’t Implement Compulsory Towing Levy – Sammy Awuku

9 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs Club Ghana Interacts With Indian High Commissioner

46 minutes ago

quot-img-1Knowing who Jesus Christ is,molds a character,changs a lifestyle and it will determine an eternal destiny.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.19605.2013
Pound Sterling5.74675.7547
Swiss Franc4.51544.5188
Canadian Dollar3.48243.4847
S/African Rand0.32690.3270
Australian Dollar3.47283.4799
body-container-line