TOP STORIES
The difference between Miller and Mills is the Tempo/speed, Miller is fast and Mills is slow.By: Atwima Kwame , Atwim
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Entrepreneurs Club Ghana Interacts With Indian High Commissioner
Executives of the Entrepreneurs Club Ghana have interacted with the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency, Birender Singh.
The young entrepreneurs called on him in his office to officially introduce their club and their activities to the commissioner.
Entrepreneurs Club Ghana is an association of vibrant young entrepreneurs registered under the National Youth Authority and a member of the Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs.
It is their aim to empower young entrepreneurs, to promote innovation and advocate for policies that will improve the quality of entrepreneurship in Ghana for sustainable development.
The commissioner commended executives of club for the good initiative and advised them to continue advocating the spirit of entrepreneurship for a better Ghana.
The commissioner shared with the young entrepreneurs some Initiatives that India has taken to improve entrepreneurship and development in India and assured them that his office was always open and ready to harness a good relationship with the Entrepreneurs Club.
"We will try our best to invite the club to take part in industry events that can create more opportunities for the young people to connect with other businesses in India, such events includes trade exhibitions, summits etc," the high commissioner assured.
The young entrepreneurs were very grateful at the end of the meeting with the commissioner and they thanked him abundantly for his time and kind reception.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance