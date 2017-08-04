modernghana logo

Gifty Needs Help

Daily Guide
1 hour ago
Gifty Amuzu
Gifty Amuzu

Thirteen-year-old Gifty Amuzu is appealing to the public for financial assistance to enable her to undergo multiple surgeries to correct her spinal deformity caused by kyphosis (tuberculosis of the bone).

The total cost of GH¢93,518 is needed for the surgery to be conducted at the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital to correct the deformity, which has impacted on Gifty's body posture.

Dromo Foundation, leading the fundraising campaign for Gifty, has already taken care of all the admissions costs and other costs that have already arisen in her treatment.

Dromo Foundation has also covered the first phase of Gifty's medical examination which includes a series of lab and administration expenses costing GH¢4,970.

The public is, therefore, being requested to support Gifty by donating generously to Dromo Foundation Access Bank account number #0190233344961 or send through mobile money number #0244731994.

