A politician with an ambition is like a lion on heat. No rational thinking.By: Michael Owusu-Asirif
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
When the Boomerang comes back
Ghana’s new Administration has the idea to leverage the country’s natural resources for a Billion credit facility from China with uncertainly about the cost of this “new” strategy for the burden of generations to come. Companies across the world had made the decision, during the second half of last century, to move their production from West to East, instead from North to South leaving Africa standing in the rain of poverty.
What is excavated from Africana soil, shipped to China and other parts of Asia, comes back to Africa as ready-made products with everyone involved knowing, the profit in this value chain is in the trading and manufacturing of the raw material, not in the excavation. Chinese are smart folks by attracting foreign companies, get their work force trained by their Management only for them to realize - over time - the same concepts are produced under only China logo at cheaper prices finding an ever more tough competitor besides them on the international market stage…who is smarter, White or Yellow Man?
The Black Man has no idea and capacity to copy, even finds it difficult to invent as ideas, imagination and visions are needed to come up with products, services and solutions for today’s and future problems. Business folks in Europe, Asia, USA, Russia and South America are smart enough not to put and manufacturing capacity into Africa that over time has the ability to make Africa a serious competitor on the international stage. Their strategy is simple: let Africa survive as much as needed to be a market place for their own products to find buyers for, sustain their lives for humanitarian reasons as long as possible as this looks very positive back home with their own folks and take raw material (no finished products except agricultural produces) as long as even possible.
Nigeria can buy Salt from Ghana instead from Brazil, Ghana can produce enough sugar and rice itself instead is importing it from Brazil and Asia or USA. Cheap chicken parts (left overs, poor quality) are imported into Ghana from Brazil, while chicken farms are in Ghana to serve local customers. Ghana’s gold is exported and comes back as wedding rings and necklaces into the country. Cocoa Beans are shipped out to Hamburg/Germany and when back as chocolate three times more expensive than in any Hamburg Discounter.
Russia, China, India, Asia, South America, USA and Australia are not affected by the crisis that can be observed daily on TV stations in small numbers and in future on the dramatic increase for which reason these countries have no interest to change the world order and move their strategy into the right direction fearing, once Africa wakes up, realizes its strength and powers over this world in itself inherited from God, will set the world agenda and countries that have not proven themselves as fair partners, will lose out over time.
The most affected countries are the once in Europe, the former Colonial Masters that still have a spiritual and effective link to their former Dependents. Still today, they do not see the need to assist Africa in the right way to make it self-sufficient in all walks of their economy even to the extent that possibly Africans will be very innovative as their – understandable – fear is to raise again, like China shows, a fears competitor with raising unemployment in their own countries in the light for intense automatization of processes in manufacturing and service sectors with people laid off. An increasing aging population and reduction in population in the developed world clashes with young, eager and hungry people on the African continent with no idea of their own how best to turn their fate around and make themselves rich nations; while African Leaders play into the hands of the Whites comfortably on the economic side of the endeavor. Thriving economies are not foremost based on money, but on ideas, inventions and dreams come true. Angry young African generations in their enormous numbers to come are capable to exceed current expectation and struggle their way upwards to leave the rest of the world with open mouth standing behind.
The world wants to see the Black Man breathing used air, and step-by-step fresh air just to keep him above water level, while seeing him walking on water is against their interest, ideas and actions.
EU has decided to ban the sale of rubber boats and motors to Libya, Italy sending Military Vessels to this area to stop human trafficking. These criminals are not the cause of the problem, only taking advantage of the misery people find themselves in leaving the real cause of the problem unsolved and pushed into the future in the attempt to cool voters in Europe down…dangerous game with human lives! Africa is not an Economic, Draught, Humanitarian or Disease problem, it is a Political Problem, the mother of all problems visible.
What goes around, comes around and many die in the Ocean and African desert…Humanity at its worst!
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 03.07.2017
