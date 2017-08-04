TOP STORIES
The modern face of slavery
Mercedes-Benz: “When you give us your CEO, we give you Euros 20 Mio. and we will give you our Finance Director for less than Euros 10 Mio., he is very efficient.”
General Motors: “Than I must sell my Director of Operations and Director of Public Relations for Euros 5 Mio. each to make the deal possible. Ok, we agree! We are in negotiations with Ford to get their CEO for USD 30 Mio. anyway, that makes sense to us.”
………………..
Asklepios Clinics Ltd: “We want your heart surgeon for USD 18 Mio. and his Assistant we take for USD 4 Mio. to come with him.”
John Hopkins Hospital: “We will get a heart surgeon from Dubai, very qualified, for only USD 12 Mio., so we can let our surgeon go…that is a deal for us.”
………………….
Japan: “We sell our Environmental Protection Minister and you pay to us USD 8 Mio. for him as we want to replace him with a Minister from Sweden that we can get for USD 10 Mio.; is it a deal?”
Finland: “We agree with your suggestion when we can have him on a loan condition as currently, your budget is small for that.”
Japan: “No problem, we can stretch it for a period of 5 years and in case he does not reach the goals set, you get the right to return him back and we see how we can sell him to another country…deal.”
……………………
Barcelona: “You take Neymar for USD 260 Mio. and we will look for another star we can buy.”
PSG: “We think we can stay in the rules set for such a deal as Qatar will help us out on this selling and buying transaction.
…………………..
Erica: “I need a husband to make me a strong and healthy baby and as long as he can feed it well, I will pay for the next 18 years USD 200.000 for such a person. When he successfully passes the DNA and related medical examinations to demonstrate he is fit to make beautiful and successful babies, the deal is finally settled.”
Joan: “My husband is just what you need, I will give him to you for that amount of money…deal. After that period I take him back and see how than best at his old age I can make use of him again…maybe I sell him to Africa for small money, we will see. There they have enough children, so he can use his pension to feed orphans and keep his sperms for himself or run after naked fat women in the bush.”
…………………….
What is widely accepted in professional football, buying and selling of human beings, why should any other sector of our life be stopped to follow in the footsteps of FIFA and its inhuman practices, the modern face of slavery? Is this the world we want to live in and cannot professional sports be organized in a modern, civilized manner to bring joy to Millions of fans in dignity to mankind and at the same time to bring out the best talents in players?
On the flip side of the coin professional football is the only sport that sees regularly violent clashes among fans, not observed in amateur football, golf, tennis, horse jumping, motor sport, athletics and basketball besides cricket. Police is guarding the games for free even the games are private affairs not to express opinions accordingly to constitutions, simply to have a few hours a week joyful entertainment…shameful!
Why do so many people hate slavery the old style with mental burden on their shoulders, yet when it come to their favourite sports, the rules and conditions of slavery do not apply in their mind; while the facts speak another language. What is covered in a modern designed coat but has not changed in its principles, is still the same man, the same face, the same shame…a disgrace to human dignity and humanity.
What should speak against the idea that one day we will see football players sold and bought for 1 Billion Dollars…craziness to speculate like that? Right…but who ever thought during Uwe Seeler’s time with HSV Hamburger Sport Verein during the second half of last century football hero beyond Germany, the sums we hear today in professional football would ever be ‘normal’?
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 03.07.2017
