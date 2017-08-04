TOP STORIES
Equity Assurance Pays GH¢570,375 In Claims
Equity Assurance Company Limited has reiterated its commitment to adding value to the lives of customers.
To this end, the insurance company has paid GH¢570,375.00 as a legitimate claim to its client, Western Transport Services (WTS) based in Tarkwa in the Western Region, at a brief ceremony.
Equity made the payment after one of the vehicles of the transport company was declared “write off” as a result of an accident involving the vehicle on the Takoradi-Tarkwa road in May, 2017.
Making the presentation, Kingsley Agyeman, Regional Western Regional Manager of Equity Assurance, noted that the insurance company is a worker-oriented company which has the interest of its clients at heart.
He pointed out that paying claims demonstrated his outfit's commitment to its clients, adding “it shows utmost good faith to our clients that settling legitimate claim is our business.”
He noted that his company's relationship with WTS over the years had matured into a very strong business bond by virtue of the prompt settlement of legitimate claims.
“With the growing competition in the insurance industry, we believe that the hallmark of a good insurance company should be focused on prompt payment of claim and quality customer care,” he added.
He said, “At Equity Assurance, we believe that the best way of having sustainable business and advertisement is prompt payment of claim and customer focus”.
He stressed that his company had continuously divorced itself from the public perception that insurance companies were only interested in premium and not claim payment, adding “this is not part of the business of Equity Assurance.”
“We are committed to restoring our customers to their operations when the unfortunate incident happens.”
Receiving the claim, Michael Kissi, Director of Finance at WTS, commended Equity Assurance and encouraged the company to continue to stand by its philosophy of paying legitimate claims promptly in order to increase the patronage of life insurance by Ghanaian.
He remarked that “we are happy that this claim has been paid promptly. This claim will go a long way to further solidify the relationship between our company and Equity Assurance.”
From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa
