TOP STORIES
PROPER ACCOUNTABILITY CAN ONLY BE ENSURED THROUGH PROPER,INVERSTIGATING AND AUDITING.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
NIB Donates Office Furniture To DOVVSU
Charles Wordey (3rd left) in a handshake with Myles Ongoh after the presentation
The National Investment Bank (NIB) has presented a set of office furniture valued at GH¢23,000.00 to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.
DOVVSU seeks to protect the rights of the vulnerable in society against all forms of abuse.
Presenting the furniture, Head of Corporate Affairs of NIB Charles Wordey, said NIB appreciates the immerse role that DOVVSU plays in protecting the rights of the vulnerable in society and the prevention of crime in the country and will continue to support such initiatives to ensure the security of the citizenry.
He said the bank has been collaborating with the Ghana Police Service in the maintenance of law and order.
Mr. Wordey expressed the hope that the existing relationship between the two institutions would be strengthened.
He said the donation formed part of the bank's corporate social responsibility of supporting needy institutions in communities in which it operates, adding that NIB recognizes the role these communities play in its business and strives to achieve sustainable business in the communities.
A representative of DOVVSU and Head of the Department of Social Welfare, Myles Ongoh, who received the furniture on behalf of the unit, expressed gratitude to NIB for the gesture and promised to put them to good use.
DOVVSU provides effective database for detection, prevention and prosecution of cases of domestic or gender based violence and abuse.
A business desk report
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance